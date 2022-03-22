IPL 2022 | I am a big fan of MS Dhoni, reveals CSK all-rounder Shivam Dube

Chennai Super Kings will begin their title defense for IPL 2022 with the first game against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26, 2022. CSK's new recruit Shivam Dube recently talked about his conversations with skipper MS Dhoni and revealed that he is a big fan of the legendary cricketer.

Chennai Super Kings managed to put together the same kind of squad that they had in 2021 to make sure they did not have change strategies completely. During the mega-auction last month, CSK bought some new players as well who they feel can do the job for the team in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. The need for getting an all-rounder or a lower-order batter was evident in their approach during the auction. The franchise had bid heavily for Shahrukh Khan but couldn't get their hands on him.

After being unable to get the right-handed batter they went after all-rounder Shivam Dube who is known for his big-hitting abilities. They managed to acquire his services for Rs 4 crore after having to get involved in a few bidding wars. The 28-year-old all-rounder who was previously a part of the Rajasthan Royals will don the CSK jersey this year.

Shivam Dube in a video shared by CSK revealed that he is a big fan of MS Dhoni and also spoke about the conversation he had with his new skipper.

"I think you can still see the goosebumps coming out because always I'm a big fan of my Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) and, especially CSK. I had a chat with Mahi Bhai as recently as yesterday. He asked me to do a few things and I told him I'll definitely do justice. When Mahi Bhai asks you to do something, consider it done," Shivam Dube said in a video shared by Chennai Super Kings.

Shivam Dube further added and said, "It was a big deal for me to get picked by Chennai. I was feeling great. I can't express my excitement in words but I was pleasantly surprised by having been picked by CSK. And yes, could not express my feelings and all but I'm really happy to be a part of CSK," he said.

"Although it is a different franchise for me, attitude will remain the same. I have to do my best for the team's cause, which has always been my mission as a player and will always be that way going forward as well. I'm more confident now" he concluded.