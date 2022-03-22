IPL 2022 | I am here with ‘renewed energy’ because I am off a lot of responsibilities and duties, says Virat Kohli as he joins RCB

Today at 1:20 PM
Former captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli has revealed that he has now a clearer focus after being released of many responsibilities and duties being a captain of the team. Kohli shared that he has joined the RCB camp with renewed energy and Faf Du Plessis will be a good leader.
The new season of the IPL with 10 teams and more matches will commence from March 26. Chennai Super Kings will fight against Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening match. Royal Challengers Bangalore will be eyeing the trophy with a new group of leadership where Faf Du Plessis will lead the side. Virat Kohli stepped down from the leadership role last season and he has also resigned from the captaincy of the national side. The Delhi-based cricketer joined the RCB camp.
In a video posted by RCB, Kohli said that he will come with a renewed energy in the tournament because of being relieved of a lot of responsibilities and duties as captain of the team.
"Wow 15 [IPL season]! It's quite unbelievable IPL has come this far and yeah [I am here with] renewed energy because I am off a lot of responsibilities and duties and life is in a very good place. We have a child now, we have a family and for me, it's all about going on about life with a lot of joy and happiness and watching our child grow and doing what I love, which is playing cricket," Kohli said.
As Kohli resigned from the captaincy the team was looking for someone to take the role. The franchise then opted for Faf Du Plessis in the mega auction and he will captain the team this season. Du Plessis has prior captaincy experience and is a veteran batter so he might help the team redeem themselves in terms of performance. Kohli opines that Du Plessis commands the respect a leader should get.
"I messaged him as soon as he was picked for RCB. Sounded him off a little bit about what's to come. It was made official afterward but I knew obviously that getting Faf at auction, the plan was very clear that we needed a leader in the change room and he commands that respect," he further said.
RCB will kick off its campaign versus Punjab Kings on March 27.
