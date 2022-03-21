Reports | Taskin Ahmed set to replace Mark Wood at Lucknow Super Giants

Today at 2:53 PM
Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed might be on his way to make his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the upcoming edition of the tournament. According to a report filed by Bangladesh website Kaler Kantha, Taskin has been contacted by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor Gautam Gambhir to get the opportunity. He will likely join the new franchise as a replacement for English fast bowler Mark Wood.
Wood, who was bought by Lucknow for a staggering INR 7.5 crore in the 2022 auction last month, has been ruled out of the upcoming IPL season after he injured his elbow during the first Test of the ongoing three-match series between England and West Indies.
Meanwhile, Taskin is currently on national duty in South Africa for three ODIs and two Test matches. If he accepts the offer, he might have to leave South Africa soon to take part in the IPL 2022, which means he will not take part in the two-match Test series, which is set to begin on March 31.
“I want Bangladesh fast bowler Taskin Ahmed in the team and that is for the whole season. If he agrees to the offer, Taskin will have to leave for India before the next two Tests against South Africa,” Gambhir, the two-time IPL-winning captain with Kolkata Knight Riders, was quoted as saying by the website.
