Reports | IPL 2022 likely to have more than 25% crowds in stadiums

Today at 8:58 PM
As per a report by Cricbuzz, the IPL 2022 is expected to have more than 25 per cent capacity crowds at the venues. The report also suggested that the BCCI is confident to make that happen, albeit the initial permission from the Maharasthra government is only for one-fourth of the stadium size.
According to a report filed by Cricbuzz, the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League, set to take place in Maharashtra, is likely to see more than 25 per cent capacity crowds at the venues. Although the initial permission from the Maharashtra state government is for one-fourth of the stadium size, the Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI) is confident more fans will be allowed in the stadiums as the tournament progresses.
"That is our understanding. Going forward the stadiums will have more fans than initial games, With Covid cases coming down by the day, we are hoping more people will be in the stands," a BCCI office-bearer told Cricbuzz.
As per an initial estimate, the Wankhede Stadium will have 9,800-10,000 people, while Brabourne Stadium, with a capacity of around 28,000, will have up to 7-8,000. The DY Patil Stadium in Nerul, which is larger in size compared to them, will allow 11-12,000 fans. The Maharashtra Cricket Stadium in Pune, meanwhile, will have an initial fill of 12,000.
With fans returning to the venues in the recent series against Sri Lanka and West Indies, the BCCI is excited about the prospect of bringing more fans to the stadiums.
"Team India have just wrapped an amazing home run with a clean sweep, first over West Indies team and now against the Sri Lankan team. The pink-ball Test in Bengaluru witnessed a full house and the team led by Mr Rohit Sharma outperformed the opponents in all three departments," BCCI secretary Jay Shah wrote in a letter to the state units.
IPL 2022 will begin on March 26, with last season’s finalists Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders taking on each other.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.