KL Rahul opens up about suffering from 'bubble fatigue' during West Indies series

Indian opening batter KL Rahul talked about suffering from bubble fatigue during the limited-overs series against West Indies which in February 2022. KL Rahul spoke about how it became difficult to keep himself motivated as he stopped feeling normal after not being able to be around family.
Indian opening batter KL Rahul will be returning to competitive cricket after having had a long break as he will lead Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL). KL Rahul has been out of action since the series against the West Indies which he was not a part of that took place in February. The Indian batter opened up about dealing with 'bubble fatigue' which he suffered from after staying away from family and friends because of the coronavirus protocols that players have to follow these days.
During a conversation with 'Red Bull Cricket' on Clubhouse, KL Rahul said that the bubble fatigue got him during the series against West Indies.
“I was quite okay initially, but I think the last series and the West Indies series at home really got to me”.
The right-handed batter had played in the ODIs against West Indies but was ruled out from the T20Is because of a hamstring injury.
KL Rahul further revealed that it was becoming difficult for him to keep himself motivated.
“It became very difficult for me to keep myself motivated. The first few bubbles I did manage. Because I kept asking myself, ‘Where else can I be? What else can I do?’ Nothing. Cricket is the only thing I am good at and this is the thing I have chosen, so I owe it to myself. I kept pushing myself that way. But the last couple of months were very difficult. Shreyas and I were chatting about how it’s getting more difficult especially when your families can’t come and be with you. You need your family, your friends to just feel normal. We stopped feeling normal. We had to sleep, wake up, go to the ground. It just became a routine. It started getting very difficult," Rahul stated.
He also added that the bubble has helped him in knowing his teammates better.
“The good thing was the bubble, the quarantines got the players together, we got to know each other better. I have gotten to know the players I have been with for 4-5 years better on a personal level and formed a much deeper friendship. You are constantly improving because you are chatting with your fellow players about the game. That’s all we know, to be honest. We only know about cricket," he explained.
