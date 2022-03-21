KL Rahul opens up about suffering from 'bubble fatigue' during West Indies series

Indian opening batter KL Rahul will be returning to competitive cricket after having had a long break as he will lead Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL). KL Rahul has been out of action since the series against the West Indies which he was not a part of that took place in February. The Indian batter opened up about dealing with 'bubble fatigue' which he suffered from after staying away from family and friends because of the coronavirus protocols that players have to follow these days.

“It became very difficult for me to keep myself motivated. The first few bubbles I did manage. Because I kept asking myself, ‘Where else can I be? What else can I do?’ Nothing. Cricket is the only thing I am good at and this is the thing I have chosen, so I owe it to myself. I kept pushing myself that way. But the last couple of months were very difficult. Shreyas and I were chatting about how it’s getting more difficult especially when your families can’t come and be with you. You need your family, your friends to just feel normal. We stopped feeling normal. We had to sleep, wake up, go to the ground. It just became a routine. It started getting very difficult," Rahul stated.