IPL 2022 | Shreyas Iyer talks about Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer's batting position

Today at 9:08 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer will be leading the franchise in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League for the first time. Shreyas Iyer spoke about Venkatesh Iyer's batting position as it remains to be seen if the left-handed batter opens the innings this year as well.
Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer is raring to go as he leads his new franchise for the first time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the upcoming edition. KKR will be hoping to win the title this year after tasting defeat in the final last year against Chennai Super Kings. Shreyas Iyer's team will be playing their opening game against Chennai Super Kings in the first match of IPL 2022.
Shreyas Iyer talked about KKR all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer who had a phenomenal run last year. Venkatesh Iyer had opened the batting for his side and completely changed their fortunes. The left-handed batter played ten games and scored 370 runs with an average of 41.11 and a strike rate of 128.47.
The KKR skipper was asked about Venkatesh Iyer's batting position for the upcoming season during a virtual interaction and he said, "We have not yet decided his batting position. We are yet to get out of quarantine and have chats with coaches and management. I had a brief chat with him during our stint for Team India, he's very flexible in terms of whatever position we put him into play".
Shreyas Iyer further added and said, "Obviously he's done great as an opener last year for KKR, that will be at the back of the mind. He's a team man. I've seen that on the field. He always talks about winning. That's the type of character we need in our team, one who is ready to go out there and show that relentlessness".
