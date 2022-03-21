IPL 2022 | Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali can definitely be a part of the decision-making group, predicts Aakash Chopra

IPL 2022 will resume from March 26 and the season opener will feature a matchup between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. The team will be looking to add another title to their trophy cabinet. The team has a strong association with MS Dhoni and he has guided them to four titles under his leadership. However, Dhoni is approaching the twilight of his career and the team will look for a suitable replacement for him to lead the squad.