IPL 2022 | Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali can definitely be a part of the decision-making group, predicts Aakash Chopra

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has said that the Chennai Super Kings would want to invest in Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali for grooming them as future leaders. Chopra also suggested that Jadeja would be the obvious choice for leadership as he was retained for more money than MS Dhoni.
IPL 2022 will resume from March 26 and the season opener will feature a matchup between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. The team will be looking to add another title to their trophy cabinet. The team has a strong association with MS Dhoni and he has guided them to four titles under his leadership. However, Dhoni is approaching the twilight of his career and the team will look for a suitable replacement for him to lead the squad.
The franchise had retained Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, and Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the mega auction. Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has said that Jadeja and Moeen can be a part of the decision-making group. He also opined that Jadeja will be the next choice for leadership as CSK have retained him for more money than Dhoni.
"There is room to groom. But the question is how you will do it? When a season starts it is easy to put "VC" against the name of anyone. However, you need to see whether they can really give valuable inputs and insights,” Chopra said to ESPNCricinfo
"The likes of Jadeja and Moeen can definitely be a part of the decision-making group, but when MS Dhoni is available, the buck stops there. Ravindra Jadeja might be the obvious choice since he was retained for more money than Dhoni. But will we see flashes of grooming? I don't think so.”
