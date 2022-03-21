IPL 2022 | Irfan Pathan feels Rajvardhan Hangarkekar can replace Deepak Chahar for Chennai Super Kings

Rajvardhan Hangarkekar was bought by CSK for INR 1.5 crore after his brilliant performances in the under-19 world cup. While speaking on Star Sports show 'Game Plan' Irfan Pathan said, “Shardul Thakur isn't there as well so you need to make sure that you find a replacement. They have one guy who is young, is raw - Hangargekar. You know he is a fantastic young talent. If a young guy comes into another team I might be a bit more worried but they have MS Dhoni as their leader, their captain behind the stumps and that makes things a lot easier for the younger guys. So I feel they nearly found some sort of replacement”.