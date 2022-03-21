IPL 2022 | Irfan Pathan feels Rajvardhan Hangarkekar can replace Deepak Chahar for Chennai Super Kings

Today at 9:38 AM
Former India fast bowler Irfan Pathan talked about Deepak Chahar's replacement for Chennai Super Kings as it seems like Chahar will miss more than half of the season due to his injury. Irfan Pathan is of the opinion that Rajvardhan Hangarkekar could replace Deepak Chahar till he returns.
Chennai Super Kings suffered a massive blow to their Indian Premier League plans after Deepak Chahar got injured three weeks ago. It seems highly likely that Deepak Chahar could miss out on almost half of IPL 2022. The franchise had bought the bowler back in the mega auction that took place in Bengaluru last month for INR 14 crore. However, former India pacer Irfan Pathan is of the opinion that CSK has a youngster in their squad who can replace Deepak Chahar till he returns.
Rajvardhan Hangarkekar was bought by CSK for INR 1.5 crore after his brilliant performances in the under-19 world cup. While speaking on Star Sports show 'Game Plan' Irfan Pathan said, “Shardul Thakur isn't there as well so you need to make sure that you find a replacement. They have one guy who is young, is raw - Hangargekar. You know he is a fantastic young talent. If a young guy comes into another team I might be a bit more worried but they have MS Dhoni as their leader, their captain behind the stumps and that makes things a lot easier for the younger guys. So I feel they nearly found some sort of replacement”.
Deepak Chahar has been brilliant with the new ball in the powerplay for his side and it remains to be seen how CSK deal with this blow.
Irfan Pathan further said, “Obviously for Deepak Chahar, it is not easy to find because the kind of bowler and the skills he brings to the table like swinging the ball around and getting early wickets. As soon as he gets fit he comes into the playing XI but till then they need to reply on Hangargekar. I think he will be the guy who will actually come with a lot of potential".
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.