IPL 2022 | Will be most focused on observing Tent Boult go about his business, says Navdeep Saini

Rajasthan Royals pacer Navdeep Saini has said that he will be looking forward to learn new aspects of fast bowling from Trent Boult in the upcoming season. Royals bought Navdeep Saini for INR 2.60 crore while they acquired the services of the left-arm pacer from New Zealand for Rs 8 Crore.

IPL 2022 is set to start from March 26 and the teams will play with a novel composition as the franchises bought players in the mega auction. Two new franchises Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans have been added to the list of participant teams. Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be looking to script a winning campaign after being the season champions in 2008. The team has a decent pace department with the inclusion of Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, and Navdeep Saini. RR acquired the services of Saini for Rs 2.60 Crore.

Ahead of the season, Saini has said that he would be focused on learning about various aspects of fast bowling from Boult.

I am most looking forward to connecting with Trent Boult during the IPL. He is someone who has achieved so much in both international and IPL cricket, and it’ll be a great experience to just speak to him about various aspects of fast bowling,” Saini was quoted as saying in a release.

“I’ll be most focused on observing him go about his business, and hopefully that should also help in improving my own game

Saini has picked 17 wickets in IPL at an economy of 8.47. He was also part of the Delhi squad during the league stage of the Ranji Trophy taking five wickets in two matches. He shared his excitement to play for Royals in the upcoming season.

“I’m looking forward to working with the very experienced coaching group and a talented group of players. The Royals are known for fostering a fantastic atmosphere around the group, and I’m simply looking to experience that and connect with everyone and get going this season.”

“I’m also really excited to work with Kumar Sangakkara and Lasith Malinga, and pick their brains on various aspects of the game. I think this will be a great opportunity for me to learn and groom myself, further evolving my skills and contributing to the team’s performances,,” Saini added.

Sanju Samson will lead the team in the tournament. Samson will have a strong outfit this season to aid him to win the title. Saini praised the Kerala Wicketkeeper saying that he creates a fun atmosphere around the team.

“I share a great rapport with Sanju. I have spent a lot of time with him at the national team and have had a lot of discussions with him off the field,” he stated.

“I feel it’s going to be a fresh experience, playing under him; he’s someone who creates a fun atmosphere around the team which helps everyone settle in quickly and feel a part of the team. Having missed the majority of IPL 2021 due to injury concerns, Saini said he’s been putting in the hard yards.”

“I wasn’t able to play a lot of matches last season, but I think I’m coming into this season on the back of a lot of hard work that I’ve put into myself, both on and off the field.”

Rajasthan Royals will start their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 29.