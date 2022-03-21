IPL 2022 | Devon Conway will look comfortable while playing on pitches in Maharashtra, opines Irfan Pathan

Today at 5:06 PM
Irfan Pathan has opined that New Zealand's left-handed batsman Devon Conway will look comfortable while playing on surfaces in Maharashtra and he can open the innings for CSK. However, Pathan also suggested that if Robin Uthappa opens the innings, Maheesh Theekshana can be included in playing XI.
IPL 2022 will be an exciting season with 10 participant teams courtesy of the addition of two new teams in the tournament. Chennai Super Kings have been one of the strong teams in the tournament with multiple IPL titles. However, the team has suffered a blow as Deepak Chahar is set to miss the majority of the season due to injury.
CSK does not have Faf du Plessis in their squad this time around and so it becomes an interesting choice for the team on who will be the second opener along with Ruturaj Gaikwad. The team has bought Devon Conway in the mega auction for Rs 1 Crore. Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has opined that the team can play Devon Conway and he will look comfortable playing on surfaces in Maharashtra.
“They have two options. Of course New Zealand opener Devon Conway is there. That gives you a little comfort as well. The pitches in Maharashtra, at Wankhede and CCI are good pitches, the ones you play in overseas Conway looks very comfortable in that. But if you don't play Conway then you go with Robin Uthappa. He has been a fantastic opener as well,” Irfan said on Star Sports show ‘Game Plan’.
Robin Uthappa is another option for the franchise to play the role of an opener. CSK have bought him for Rs 2 Crore in the mega auction. Irfan suggested that if Uthappa opens the innings then Maheesh Theekshana can be included in the playing XI.
“If Conway doesn't play and Uthappa opens then you will get a chance to play Maheesh Theekshana from the start. Obviously, you need to play other overseas guys like Adam Milne because you need that extra pace in Maharashtra pitches. You have Bravo, you are going to play Moeen Ali. So all four slots will be filled. But if Conway doesn't play then Mahesh Theekshana, the mystery spinner, will come into play,” he explained.
CSK will play against Kolkata Knight Riders in the season opener on March 26.
