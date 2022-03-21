IPL 2022 | Devdutt Padikkal is an exciting player, says Kumar Sangakkara

Kumar Sangakkara was asked to talk about the young players that they have and one aspect of these players to which he said, "Any aspect from the game from players like Devdutt Padikkal, Hetmyer, and Yashasvi Jaiswal that you would've liked to have if you were playing, Sanga?. Devdutt Padikkal's leg-side play, his flicks and his ability against pace are wonderful.”