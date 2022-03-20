WATCH | England captain Heather Knight takes one-handed stunner against New Zealand in ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

Today at 2:08 PM
England captain Heather Knight had produced an outstanding effort in the field to dismiss New Zealand’s Lea Tahuhu in Match 19 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 at Eden Park on Sunday. The ICC and the Cricket World Cup’s official handle shared the video of Knight's incredible catch on Instagram.
England captain Heather Knight staged an excellent effort at Eden Park in Auckland to dismiss New Zealand’s Lea Tahuhu in Match 19 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 on Sunday. In the 39th over of New Zealand’s innings, bowled by Sophie Ecclestone, Knight literally flew to her right and plucked the ball out of thin air to send Tahuhu back to the pavilion for a three-ball duck.
The video of Heather Knight's sensational catch was shared by ICC and Cricket World Cup's official handles on Instagram. “WHAT. A. GRAB! 🔥Heather Knight pulls off an incredible one-handed catch #CWC22,” the ICC captioned.
With three places for the semi-finals at stake, it was an important fixture for both England and New Zealand to keep themselves in the hunt. New Zealand, after being asked to bat, were skittled out for 203 in 48.5 overs. In reply, England managed somehow to reach the target in 47.2 overs, but with only one wicket in hand.
Here's the video of that wondeful catch:
