Mankading is not in the spirit of the game, Brain Lara reacts on MCC legalising the mode of dismissal

Every sport always goes through a transition in terms of gameplay, rules, structure, and quality. Marylebone Cricket Club recently made nine important changes to the laws of the game which will come into effect from October 2022. One of the major decisions is moving of running out a non-striker from ‘Unfair Play’ to law 38, which concerns ‘run out'. The mode of dismissal known as Mankad has been used by many bowlers but Ravichandran Ashwin seems to use it most.