Mankading is not in the spirit of the game, Brain Lara reacts on MCC legalising the mode of dismissal

Former West Indian cricketer Brian Lara has said that Mankading is not in the spirit of the game after Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) legalised the mode of dismissal as run-out. They recently made nine significant changes in the rules of the game which will come into effect from October 2022.
Every sport always goes through a transition in terms of gameplay, rules, structure, and quality. Marylebone Cricket Club recently made nine important changes to the laws of the game which will come into effect from October 2022. One of the major decisions is moving of running out a non-striker from ‘Unfair Play’ to law 38, which concerns ‘run out'. The mode of dismissal known as Mankad has been used by many bowlers but Ravichandran Ashwin seems to use it most.
He was also caught involved in a controversy in IPL 2019 when he ‘Mankaded’ Jos Buttler at non-striker's end for backing up too much. He has also shown support to the decision through his Youtube channel. Although, most of the cricketers are in favour of the verdict a few including Stuart Broad have opposed it.
Former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara is the new name to join the list and he still considers the mode of dismissal against the spirit of the game,
"I still feel it is not in the spirit of the game,” Lara said to Sportstar.
Once the changes are in effect, it will be interesting to see how they will impact the game. Another important change that will come into effect is if a batsman gets out caught the next batsman coming in will take the strike in spite of the fact that whether the two batsmen on the crease have crossed half distance of the pitch or not.
