KL Rahul has got a calm demeanour and his on-field decision making is instinctive, says Shreyas Iyer

“It was nice to play under him. Firstly, he is an outstanding player. The confidence he carries on the field and in the team meetings, the support that he provides to the players it great. He’s got a very calm demeanour and his on-field decision making is very instinctive. I really enjoyed playing under him. Also, he gave me three overs of bowling, which none of the captains previously had done. So yeah, he’s my favourite captain!" Shreyas said on Red Bull Cricket Room on Clubhouse.