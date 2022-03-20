KL Rahul has got a calm demeanour and his on-field decision making is instinctive, says Shreyas Iyer

Today at 12:32 PM
KL Rahul has experience of captaincy in IPL and he had also led the national team against South Africa in an away ODI series. The team lost the series with clean sweep but Shreyas Iyer has praised Rahul’s captaincy saying that he has a calm demeanour and his on-field decision-making is instinctive.
Shreyas Iyer has shown phenomenal form in his recent outings. He has scored a major part of runs for the team in recent matches and will also lead Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2022. His form might turn out to be beneficial for the team. Shreyas has played under a few captains including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. However, the cricketer has chosen KL Rahul as his favorite captain.
KL Rahul has captained his team in the IPL but he also led the Indian team in South Africa for an ODI series earlier this year. Shreyas managed to score 54 runs from 65 balls in three innings batting at No. 5. However, he rolled his arms for the first time in an ODI since 2019. He bowled 3.1 overs in a single game conceding 22 runs. Reflecting on Rahul’s captaincy, he said that the right-hander has got a calm demeanour and his on-field decision making is very much instinctive.
“It was nice to play under him. Firstly, he is an outstanding player. The confidence he carries on the field and in the team meetings, the support that he provides to the players it great. He’s got a very calm demeanour and his on-field decision making is very instinctive. I really enjoyed playing under him. Also, he gave me three overs of bowling, which none of the captains previously had done. So yeah, he’s my favourite captain!" Shreyas said on Red Bull Cricket Room on Clubhouse.
Rahul will feature next in IPL 2022 starting from March 26, captaining Lucknow Super Giants.
