IPL 2022 | We have got a title-winning squad, claims Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal, who will be making his debut as a full-time captain for Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, claimed that the franchise has built a title-winning squad for the season. Mayank, who has been with PBKS for four seasons, has been given the leadership responsibility after the shift of his long-time opening partner K L Rahul to the Lucknow Super Giants.

While speaking to PTI, Mayank said, "We like to believe that we do have a title-winning squad and now it is upon us as players to execute our skills under pressure and see what we can make out of it.”

PBKS were lauded for roping in the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow and Odean Smith at the IPL 2022 auction. Apart from the other retention in Arshdeep Singh, Punjab also bought back uncapped power-hitter Shahrukh Khan.

"As a team, we have done a good job at the auction. We were looking at a few skill sets knowing that the tournament will be played in Mumbai and we have covered those bases. We are happy with the balance we have in the side," Mayank added.

Further, Mayank stated that his additional responsibility of captaincy will not make any changes in him as a batter.

"When I am batting I am just a batsman. We have a lot of leaders and experience in the team and that makes it easier for me. I want to excel as a batsman and do the things I have been doing. (On the captaincy front) we have made our plans to take the team forward," Mayank explained.

Mayank then revealed that conversations over him leading the franchise went on for a while and he is just excited about the opportunity. He captained PBKS briefly in IPL 2021 when Rahul was injured, and now he feels that experience will help him this season.

"It definitely does help (having captained the team before). I have had a taste of what it feels like," Mayank told PTI, adding there is no additional pressure of not having won the title ever.