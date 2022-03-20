IPL 2022 | Personally, I feel No. 3 is my batting position, says KKR captain Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer, who is set to captain Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, has said that he loves to bat at No.3 and feels ‘it’s the place' for him. However, Shreyas also said that he is flexible and ready to 'explore', depending upon the scene in the upcoming edition.

It is no secret that Shreyas Iyer relishes batting at No. 3. Shreyas had a memorable T20I series against Sri Lanka while batting at his preferable position in the absence of Virat Kohli, hitting 57 not out off 28 balls, 74 not out off 44 and 73 not out off 45 to be adjudged Player-of-the-Series in India’s 3-0 win.

The 27-year-old Shreyas, during his virtual media interaction in his new Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), said that he loves to bat there and feels “it’s the place" for him.

However, Shreyas, who is set to lead Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2022, also said that he is flexible and ready to “explore”, depending upon the team scenario in the upcoming season.

“For me personally, I feel No. 3 is my batting position because that’s the position I love to bat and have been batting for very long. But I’m flexible whatever the team requires, I’m very comfortable with that. Come what may, I’m ready to explore,” Shreyas said in the virtual media interaction.

In his first media interaction after joining KKR, Shreyas urged his players to be flexible and take up responsibilities.

“You can’t always portray yourself as an anchor. On a given day, I can be a power hitter and someone does the role of anchoring the side. The situations and roles can change based on the conditions.

“If it’s your day, you need to go out and win the match for the team. Basically, the responsibility has to be taken by all the players in the team to go out there and win the match without relying on other players.” he added.

Having made his IPL debut in 2015, Shreyas represented Delhi Capitals (DC) for seven years before leading them to their first IPL final in the 2020 season.

Shreyas, who was bought by KKR for INR 12.25 crore, said his style matches that of team head coach Brendon McCullum’s aggressive brand of cricket.

“They have always been aggressive, and fearless from ball one, always like to throw the punch and put the opposition on the backfoot.

“I want such kind of intensity from my players. It’s great if it comes from the coach. It’s the mindset KKR have nourished over the years. I also have a similar kind of mindset, not to have any regrets,” he stated.

Kolkata will go up against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL 2022 opener on March 26.