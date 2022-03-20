IPL 2022 | KL Rahul was playing slow for Punjab Kings because the team was like that, opines Aakash Chopra

Today at 5:18 PM
Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has opined that KL Rahul used to play slow for Punjab Kings because the team was like that. Chopra also added that Rahul doesn't have any excuse now and he should showcase his leadership skills for Lucknow Super Giants to lead a title-winning campaign.
IPL 2022 is all set to start from March 26 as Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders will be up against each other in the season opener. Two new teams have been named in Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants with Indian batsman KL Rahul set to lead Lucknow Super Giants in the upcoming season. He has been a prolific run-scorer in the IPL but is yet to win a title.
While Reflecting on Rahul’s captaincy, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has said that he used to bat relatively slow while leading Punjab Kings and should change that while captaining the new franchise.
"Rahul has a clean slate like Hardik Pandya. But Rahul's big challenge will be that he was playing slow for Punjab Kings because the team was like that. Now the team would have been picked after asking you. Tell how good a captain you are because you don't have an excuse now, there is no story now." Chopra said on his YouTube channel.
"Now play freely. This is now or never, do or die. This is what matters, Gautam Gambhir and Andy Flower will be there, two good brains. You are a good captain, you are a phenomenal player, get the best out of yourself.”
Rahul has scored 3273 runs from 94 IPL matches and has scored more than 600 runs each in the last two seasons.
