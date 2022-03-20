IPL 2022 | I prefer Virat Kohli batting at No. 3, not opening with Faf du Plessis, opines Wasim Jaffer

Wasim Jaffer has dismissed the idea of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis opening the batting for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the upcoming IPL 2022, starting from March 26. Jaffer instead believes that Kohli should bat at No. 3, and RCB should open with Anuj Rawat alongside du Plessis.

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer dismissed the idea of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis opening the innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, set to begin from March 26. Jaffer, like many others, opined Kohli and du Plessis are “similar kinds of players”, and that is why it is not going to be an ideal opening combination.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Jaffer said, “I also feel that Faf and Virat are similar kinds of players so Virat at No. 3 and Maxy (Glenn Maxwell) at No. 4 seems a better combination.”

Further, Jaffer suggested that RCB should go with left-handed uncapped batter Anuj Rawat to open the innings alongside du Plessis, citing his impressive outings in the domestic circuit recently and also, for the left-right combination.

“Anuj Rawat, he’s a left-hander as well, bats in the powerplay for Delhi, opens in the [Syed] Mushtaq Ali [Trophy] - we could see him opening the batting and I would like to see Virat at No. 3,” Jaffer added.

Jaffer further explained wanting Kohli to play at No. 3, saying the former Indian captain can pace the game from that position and he tries too hard in the powerplay.

“I prefer Virat Kohli batting at No. 3. I feel he can pace the game very well from there whether he comes to bat in the powerplay or after that.

“He’s somebody who takes some time initially and then his strike rate progressively goes up. In the powerplay, it seems as he forces himself a bit to hit by using the crease which I don’t think is his game. He’s obviously been successful as well but I think he plays better at No. 3," Jaffer signed off.

RCB will open their IPL 2022 campaign against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on March 27 at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium. It will be their first season since Virat Kohli stepped down from captaincy, as Faf du Plessis will take charge of them for the 15th edition.