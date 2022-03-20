IPL 2022 | Going to have breakfast, lunch and dinner with all the younger guys that I don’t know, reveals DC head coach Ricky Ponting

Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting has revealed he will be going to have meals with the younger players in the squad to know them better. Ponting also added that the retained players in the team have the responsibility to guide youngsters as they have been in DC camp for a while.

IPL 2022 is all set to commence from March 26 and the season opener will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. Delhi Capitals is a strong team going into the IPL. They retained Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel and Anrich Nortje ahead of the mega auction, The team will start their campaign on 27 March against Mumbai Indians. Team’s head coach Ricky Ponting is trying to get familiar with the squad before their opening fixture. He revealed that he will be going to have meals with the younger players in the squad.

"I have told the boys to keep their doors open when they are in their rooms and get to know each other. I am going to have breakfast, lunch and dinner with all the younger guys that I don't know," Ponting was quoted as saying in a media release.

"When you show love towards the younger guys as a coach or a senior player, you know that they are going to give it back.The guys who have been in the Delhi Capitals camp for a while definitely have the responsibility of guiding the youngsters in the team.

All three retained players Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, and Anrich Nortje have experience of playing cricket at the highest level. Ponting stated that there roles will be also important within the team.

"Rishabh's captain, so he's going to do that anyway, but guys like Prithvi, Axar and Nortje will also have their roles and responsibilities within the team," he stated.

Ponting attended the first training session with the team on Sunday. He revealed that there is an energetic vibe around the team which has impressed him.

"At the moment, we need to really focus on what we need to do to get ready for game one. I had a great first session with the players. There's an energetic vibe around the team, which is what we always strive for," Ponting said.

DC have bought David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Seifert, Rovman Powell as overseas signings, while Vicky Ostwal, Chetan Sakaria, Yash Dhull, Sarfaraz Khan and Kamlesh Nagarkoti are the youngsters in the side.