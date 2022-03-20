Reports | Chennai Super Kings management concerned over continued delay in Moeen Ali's arrival

According to a report by Cricbuzz, CSK management is concerned about delay in the arrival of Moeen Ali as he has been waiting for clearance of his travel documents by the Indian high commission in the UK. The IPL 2022 is set to start from March 26 with the season opener between CSK and KKR.

The brand new season of the Indian Premier League is set to start from March 26. It will be a more exciting version as the addition of two new teams will make the competition intense. The opening match of the season will be played between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). However, ahead of their opening game, CSK team management is concerned over the continued delay in the arrival of Moeen Ali. He has been awaiting clearance of his travel documents by the Indian High Commission in the UK.

Team CEO Kasi Viswanathan has revealed the reasons behind the delay in his arrival to Cricbuzz.

"He had applied for his visa on February 28. It has been more than 20 days since the application was submitted. He has been a frequent traveller to India and yet he has not got the travel papers,” Viswanathan revealed, reported Cricbuzz.

We are hoping he will join the team soon. He has told us that he will take the very next flight after getting the papers. Even the BCCI has got itself involved to help us. We are hoping that he will get the papers by Monday."

CSK has been practicing in a camp in Surat since last month.

In a similar case, reported by Cricbuzz, a member of the Gujarat Titans coaching staff has been stuck in London. The franchise has recruited Abdul Naim of the UK and Mithun Manhas of Delhi. Naim has been waiting for his travel clearance and TItans are hopeful that the issue will be resolved very soon.