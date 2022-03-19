I would dwell on the past, worry about the future says Ryan Sidebottom on his life post-retirement

"I had days where there was massive self-sabotage. I would dwell on the past, worry about the future. I'd worry about my children, money. How am I going to pay the mortgage? How am I going to house my wife, my children? What's my next step in life? And I'd have days where I would just be angry, agitated. That would have been in the morning and then in the afternoon I'd be really emotional and I wouldn't know why," Sidebottom told the BBC.