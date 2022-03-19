WATCH | Pooja Vastrakar hits a massive six against Australia in ICC Women's World Cup 2022

Earlier in the match, Pooja Vastrakar came in to bat when India was poised at 213/6. She played a vital knock scoring 34 runs from 28 balls. In the penultimate over of the innings, Megan Schutt was bowling to Vastrakar. The batter was in no mood to restrict herself from playing big shots. She smashed a delivery over long-on to clear the boundary rope and hit a gigantic 81-meter six. Also, she registered the biggest six of the tournament.