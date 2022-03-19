WATCH | Pooja Vastrakar hits a massive six against Australia in ICC Women's World Cup 2022

Today at 3:32 PM
The ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 is being played out currently, and Australia beat Indian on Saturday in a group stage game. In India’s innings, Pooja Vastrakar smacked a gigantic six of 81 meters against Megan Schutt over the long-on boundary to bring up the 50-run partnership with Harmanpreet Kaur.
ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 has begun and it always produces some exciting moments, some intense matches, absolutely unreal catches, and massive hits to clear the boundary ropes. Australia Women beat India Women by six wickets on Saturday as they dominated the chase of 278 runs from the start. Batting first, India posted a total of 277/7. Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur scored half-centuries. Darcie Brown picked up three wickets for Australia.
In response, the opposition started with positive intent and were comfortable at the crease from start. Meg Lanning scored 97 runs while Alyssa Healy scored 72 runs and both of them played a crucial role in the team’s victory.
Earlier in the match, Pooja Vastrakar came in to bat when India was poised at 213/6. She played a vital knock scoring 34 runs from 28 balls. In the penultimate over of the innings, Megan Schutt was bowling to Vastrakar. The batter was in no mood to restrict herself from playing big shots. She smashed a delivery over long-on to clear the boundary rope and hit a gigantic 81-meter six. Also, she registered the biggest six of the tournament.
