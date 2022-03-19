Virat Kohli has gone through a transformation from fitness point of view, opines Gautam Gambhir

"That's why there was nothing personal [then] and there never will be personal against Virat Kohli. And I say it again and again that what he's achieved, I am absolutely not surprised. That's the kind of player he was when we saw him early but what he's transformed into, I think from a fitness point of view and the way he's worked on his skills is tremendous,” Gambhir said to Jatin Sapru on his show ‘Over and Out’.