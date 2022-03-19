Rohit Sharma is chilled, relaxed, smart, and very approachable, says Shikhar Dhawan

“He is a gem of a person. He is chilled, relaxed, smart, and very approachable. That last bit (approachable) is his best quality. He reads the game very well. And he may be the captain now, but for those who know him, he’s the same Rohit. He is a very helpful soul. And another good quality in him, even if he has something hard to tell you, he will tell you in a manner that it won’t feel that way once he has," Dhawan told the Times of India.