Rohit Sharma is chilled, relaxed, smart, and very approachable, says Shikhar Dhawan

Rohit Sharma has taken over the reigns of the Indian team after Virat Kohli stepped down from the leadership of all formats. India batsman Shikhar Dhawan has praised Rohit Sharma for his various qualities and also added that him being approachable is his best quality while leading the side.
Ever since Rohit Sharma has been appointed as the captain of the Indian national team he has been mostly successful. In the recent home series against Sri Lanka, he made a fine start to his Test captaincy winning the series by 2-0. Rohit has been always known for his leadership skills as he guided Mumbai Indians to multiple titles under his captaincy in IPL. He has been known to be calm on the field and gives freedom to the players.
Shikhar Dhawan has showered heaps of praises on the current India captain for his qualities and also mentioned that being approachable is his best quality.
“He is a gem of a person. He is chilled, relaxed, smart, and very approachable. That last bit (approachable) is his best quality. He reads the game very well. And he may be the captain now, but for those who know him, he’s the same Rohit. He is a very helpful soul. And another good quality in him, even if he has something hard to tell you, he will tell you in a manner that it won’t feel that way once he has," Dhawan told the Times of India.
Shikhar Dhawan will join Punjab Kings ahead of the upcoming season as the franchise has acquired his services for Rs 8.25 Crore in the mega auction. Dhawan has amassed 5784 runs in 192 IPL matches. The left-hander expressed his joy and excitement to play for Punjab Kings in the upcoming season.
"Yes. I am happy to be part of Punjab Kings. I am a Punjabi boy, so of course, the connection is already strong. Like Delhi, Punjab is also home. From childhood, I have been fond of Punjabi songs. Being from a Punjabi family, I also speak the language,” he stated.
"I believe the connection with the fans is already there. At the same time, it’s a good opportunity for both me and the team to make a strong statement in the IPL. We have a balanced team. We are going to have a great season.”
The Delhi-based cricketer has been away from the Indian T20I team for a while and an impressive run in IPL with the bat can alive his chances to make a comeback in the Indian squad. He last played in the ODI home series against West Indies.
