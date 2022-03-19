IPL has enabled me to learn and develop the right processes, says Shimron Hetmyer

IPL 2022 is set to resume on March 26 with the opening game to be played between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer has said that the experience of playing in two IPL seasons has enabled him to learn and develop the right processes regarding his game.

The upcoming season of the IPL is all set to commence on March 26 and it will be a 10-team tournament. Shimron Hetmyer has been known as a power-hitter in world cricket. He has played two IPL seasons so far for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC). He played a vital role for DC last season. Ahead of the upcoming season, Hetmyer expressed his excitement playing for Rajasthan Royals and also said that the experience of playing in the tournament has enabled him to learn and develop the right processes.

"I'm really excited to get going for the Royals. I've heard some really nice things about the franchise from my good friend Evin Lewis, and I can't wait to get going and just enjoy myself as part of the squad."Hetmyer said, reported ANI.

"My first season in the IPL at RCB was a challenging one, for a young player, and being the only West Indian in the squad was a tough one to start off in franchise cricket. IPL, in general, has been a wonderful learning experience that has taught me to look at myself and my game differently and has enabled me to learn and develop the right processes.”

West Indies won the Under-19 World Cup in 2016 under the leadership of Shimron Hetmyer. He shared his experience from 2018 when he had a chance to go to a camp with Rajasthan Royals.

"I think it was 2018, I had a chance to go to a camp with the Royals in Mumbai and that was one of my first interactions with an IPL team. It felt like a great atmosphere back then, met some really thoughtful cricketing people and was again glad to see some of them still with the squad this season as well,” he stated.

"It was fantastic being around an IPL set-up such as the Royals, and how they would approach and work towards things. I felt it was an insightful experience and something that I've carried with myself ever since.”

Hetmyer was bought for Rs 8.5 Crore by the franchise. He said that there was no pressure of price tag on him while playing. He also shared that he can perform in whatever role the team wants him.

"There's no pressure of the price tag on me, it's a challenge to help the Royals when I'm out there. The price tag does not really matter to me, it's the runs I score that help contribute to the team's cause that matter," he said.

"I'm ready for any role the team needs me to perform. It's imperative to do well as a player in the squad. And at my end, as I've always believed, is to just give myself that chance to be out there and the performance will come, no matter what the situation of the game is."