IPL 2022 | Not here to prove anything, says Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya

In a video posted by the official Twitter handle of IPL, Hardik Pandya opened up on his expectations from IPL 2022. “I am quite happy with the team, it is a new team. To be honest, we are not here to prove anything, we are here to play good cricket. We are here to make sure the environment is right and players can flourish. There is no expectation as such, we are going to be a team that will make sure that it keeps improving,” he said.