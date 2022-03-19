IPL 2022 | Looking forward to the opportunity, whether I’m wicketkeeping or not, says Nicholas Pooran

IPL 2022 is set to begin from March 26 and Sunrisers Hyderabad will resume their campaign against Rajasthan Royals on March 29. Ahead of the tournament, Nicholas Pooran has said that he is looking forward to the opportunity of playing for SRH in spite of whether he will keep the wickets or not.

IPL 2022 will be an exciting season with the addition of two new teams and the teams will be strategizing their tactics with the team they formed after the mega auction. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is looking for a good quality side and they have a West Indian attacking batsman who can shatter the opposition with his strokes in form of Nicholas Pooran. SRH will resume their campaign against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on March 29.

Pooran had scored only 85 runs last year for Punjab Kings but still SRH all out for him in the mega auction. SRH paid Rs 10.75 Crore to acquire his services. Speaking about his next stint with the franchise Pooran said that he is excited to contribute for SRH in spite of whether he gets the opportunity to keep the wickets or not.

"To me, it doesn't really matter. I enjoy wicketkeeping, and I do enjoy fielding as well. As a wicketkeeper, I'm more involved on the field, in terms of team spirit, trying to make that magic happen when things are not going our way. So, yes, I'm looking forward to the opportunity, whether I'm wicketkeeping or not," Pooran told ESPNCricinfo.

Pooran have impressive stats while batting at Number 3. He has scored 562 runs from 18 T20Is at 37.46 and a strike rate of 134.12. He also has amassed 356 runs from 13 matches with an average of 32.36 and a strike rate of 137.98. Speaking about his batting position, Pooran revealed that he doesn’t have an ideal batting position but is doing good at Number 3 for West Indies currently.

"I've just started to bat at No. 3 [for West Indies] and I'm having some success there. I'm enjoying it at the moment, but for me it's about doing exactly what the team wants. If I'm picked for a situation, a sitting role, I'll give my 100%. So for me, I don't have a favourite number, I know I can bat anywhere and contribute to the team," he revealed.

SRH finished eight last season and will look to turn their fortune this time around. They are slotted in Group B along with Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Gujarat Giants.