ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 | Jhulan Goswami joins Mithali Raj, becomes second women’s cricketer to play 200 ODIs

India’s fast bowler Jhulan Goswami has been on a record-breaking spree in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2022 as she achieved yet another milestone for the third straight fixture in the tournament. After becoming the highest wicket-taker in the ODI World Cup history and matching the 250-wicket mark, Goswami after being named in India's line-up against Australia, was playing her 200th ODI match.