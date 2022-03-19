ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 | Jhulan Goswami joins Mithali Raj, becomes second women’s cricketer to play 200 ODIs

Today at 9:02 AM
Veteran fast bowler Jhulan Goswami has become just the second player after India’s captain, Mithali Raj, to make 200 appearances in women's ODI cricket. Goswami made her 200th ODI appearance of her career against Australia in their ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup fixture at Eden Park, Auckland.
India’s fast bowler Jhulan Goswami has been on a record-breaking spree in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2022 as she achieved yet another milestone for the third straight fixture in the tournament. After becoming the highest wicket-taker in the ODI World Cup history and matching the 250-wicket mark, Goswami after being named in India's line-up against Australia, was playing her 200th ODI match.
Goswami, aged 39, was only the second women's cricketer to achieve the milestone as she is behind only the Indian captain Mithali Raj, who was playing in her 230th ODI match.
Raj and Goswami, the two veterans of Indian cricket lead the list of most appearances in the 50-over format for women. They are followed by former England captain Charlotte Edwards (191), South African batter Mignon du Preez (150), former Australia batter Alex Blackwell (144), and England fast bowler Jenny Gunn (144).
𝗔 𝗗𝗼𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗧𝗼𝗻 𝗧𝗼 𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗵! 🙌 🙌— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 19, 2022
Congratulations to the legendary #TeamIndia pacer @JhulanG10 as she plays her 2⃣0⃣0⃣th WODI! 👏 👏 #CWC22 | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/jQvP25FwoX
This is Goswami’s fifth World Cup edition for India, having made her debut in the tournament in 2005.
Meanwhile, India, after being asked to bat, reached 160/3 in 31.5 overs. with Mithali Raj still at the crease on 54 off 81 balls. Yastika Bhatia scored 59 off 83 balls before falling to Darcie Brown, while openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma departed cheaply.
