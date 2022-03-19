Asia Cup 2022 to be held in Sri Lanka in August-September

Asian Cup is one of the major trophies for teams in the subcontinent, and India have been the most successful team of the tournament. They have won six ODI versions of the tournament and a lone T20I edition in 2016 since its inception in 1984. Sri Lanka are the second-best team in the history of the tournament with five titles.

In a recent development, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced that the Asia Cup 2022 will be held later this year between August 27 and September 11 in T20 format.

"The Asia Cup 2022 (T20 Format) will be held in Sri Lanka from 27 August - 11 September later this year. The Qualifiers for the same will be played 20 August 2022 onwards," the ACC said in an official statement.

Five Test teams - Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh will participate in the competition. Also, one more team will be added to the roster after a qualifier tournament scheduled to begin on August 20. The tournament alternates between ODI and T20Is. The last edition was to be played in 2020 but the event was postponed due to pandemic. The qualifier tournament for the main event will feature UAE, Kuwait, Singapore, and Hong Kong. The winner will then play in the Asia Cup.