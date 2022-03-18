WI vs ENG 2022 | Ben Stokes becomes 5th player with 5,000 runs and 150 Test wickets

Today at 9:37 AM
Ben Stokes has become the fifth player to complete 5,000 runs and 150 Test wickets on Day 2 of England’s second Test match against West Indies, taking place at Kensington Oval. The English cricketer has now joined legendary all-rounders such as Kapil Dev and Garfield Sobers in an elite list.
Ben Stokes entered his name in the history books as the star all-rounder scripted a massive record in red-ball cricket on Day 2 of England’s second Test match against West Indies, taking place at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Stokes became the fifth player in Test cricket’s history to accumulate 5,000 runs as well as to have 150 wickets.
Prior to Stokes' arrival, the same feat was achieved by four legendary all-rounders Jacques Kallis, Garfield Sobers, Ian Botham and Kapil Dev.
So far, Stokes have played 78 Tests, and have 5,036 runs at an average of 36.49, and 170 wickets at 32.18. He also has a highest score of 258, which is a rare feat by an all-rounder. His ODI record, after 101 matches, read 2,871 runs and 74 wickets. In T20Is, he has 442 runs and 19 wickets after 34 matches.
Stokes completed his 11th Test century on Day 2 of the second Test. He reached there during the 124th over of England’s innings, bowled by Jayden Seales. He fell for 120 off 128 balls, which included 11 fours and six sixes, to help England reach 507/9 before declaring. West Indies, in reply, closed Day 2 on 71/1, with captain Kraigg Brathwaite at the crease, alongside Shamarh Brooks.
