Reports | Mark Wood to miss IPL 2022 due to elbow injury

In the IPL 2022 auctions, held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13, Wood had been picked by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 7.5 crore, which is approximately USD 1 million. However, Wood's participation in the IPL 2022 became doubtful once he had walked out of the drawn first Test between West Indies and England last week in North Sound after delivering just 17 overs because of the right elbow problem.