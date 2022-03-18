Reports | Mark Wood to miss IPL 2022 due to elbow injury

Today at 1:55 PM
As per a report by ESPNCricinfo, England’s fast bowler Mark Wood, will not take part in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 for Lucknow Super Giants. Wood, who was bought by Lucknow at INR 7.5 crore, picked up a right elbow injury during the first Test against West Indies in North Sound last week.
The report also suggested that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has already given Wood’s medical update to Lucknow Super Giants. The franchise, however, has not made any announcement regarding Wood’s replacement.
In the IPL 2022 auctions, held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13, Wood had been picked by Lucknow Super Giants for INR 7.5 crore, which is approximately USD 1 million. However, Wood's participation in the IPL 2022 became doubtful once he had walked out of the drawn first Test between West Indies and England last week in North Sound after delivering just 17 overs because of the right elbow problem.
