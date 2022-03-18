IPL 2022 | Virat Kohli without captaincy burden is dangerous news for oppositions, says Glenn Maxwell

Virat Kohli stepped down as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain last year, ending his decade-long journey as the leader of the franchise in the IPL. Glenn Maxwell, who shared a fine rapport with Virat Kohli, has said he is excited to see a relaxed Kohli, who is measured with his emotions.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell opined Virat Kohli will certainly feel unburdened after having given up captaincy, and a pressure-free Kohli will be 'dangerous news' to oppositions in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, starting from March 26.

Kohli stepped down as RCB captain after IPL 2021, and also gave up India's T20I captaincy following the T20 World Cup. Then, he was sacked as ODI captain before quitting Test captaincy earlier this year during the South Africa tour.

Kohli was known for his no-holds-barred approach when he first entered the international arena. His captaincy journey has witnessed a major change in the recent months, and so has his on-field approach, feels Maxwell.

While speaking to RCB Podcast, Maxwell said, "He (Kohli) knows he's handing the captaincy over, which I think is potentially a big burden for him. It might have been something that's been weighing him down for a while and now that he's been able to release it, it might be dangerous news for opposition teams."

"It is amazing for him to be relaxed a bit and actually enjoy the next few years of his career without any of that sort of external pressure. I think playing against him in earlier days, he was a fiery competitor, getting in your face. He's always trying to impose himself on the game. Impose himself on the opposition," he added.

Maxwell also weighed in on his relationship with Kohli, saying the latter has an "in-your-face" attitude when one plays against him, which is extremely contrasting to his behaviour with teammates. Maxwell further said he is enjoying the cricketing conversations with Kohli after the two have become close friends.

"Something I've noticed more from him this year is he's been really measured with his emotions. He's actually been really measured with his decision-making. He's certainly really surprised me and probably how close we've both gotten to each other as well this year. Being able to talk about the game in a calm manner."

"Because you do see that over-excited, in your face style when you play against him. But to play with him and have really good conversations about the game, I've really enjoyed that," Maxwell concluded.

RCB will start their IPL 2022 campaign on March 27 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. They are placed in Group B, and will take on their fellow group members Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans two times each.