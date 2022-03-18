IPL 2022 | Rohit Sharma is a player’s captain, says Zaheer Khan

Rohit Sharma, India’s present captain across formats, is the most successful leader in Indian Premier League history, having won the title five times as a skipper. Mumbai Indians' director of cricket, Zaheer Khan, has recently explained to Sportstar what really makes Rohit standout as a skipper.

Mumbai Indians, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, have been one of the most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rohit has lifted the silverware on five occasions as captain and with the new season approaching, fans will hope to see Rohit extend his stellar record in the tournament.

But In a league that has consisted of iconic captains like MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, what really makes Rohit standout as a captain? Zaheer Khan, Mumbai Indians’ director of cricket, has explained to Sportstar what really makes Rohit 'standout'.

“Rohit is a player’s captain. He’s been phenomenal for Mumbai Indians over the years as a player and a leader. The fact that he dedicates personal time to each individual and is very approachable makes him a role model and a standout leader,” Zaheer told Sportstar.

“We have always been a team which promotes and gives freedom to youngsters. With Rohit’s experience and attitude, I believe we will have a lot of individuals who would be groomed as leaders in their own respective ways, ” Zaheer added.

Rohit, aged 34, has the most IPL titles to his name, having lifted the coveted trophy 6 times in his career (5 as a skipper and 1 as a player). He has aggregated a total of 5,611 runs across IPL editions at an average of 31.17.

Having last won the IPL title in 2020, MI would be keen to lift the trophy again in IPL 2022. The franchise will begin its campaign against Delhi Capitals on March 27 at the Brabourne Stadium.