WI vs ENG 2022 | Marcus Trescothick lauds Joe Root for his unbeaten ton in Barbados after Day 1

Root received plenty of praise from his side's batting coach Marcus Trescothick for his unbeaten 119 off 246 balls on Day 1 of the second Test match against West Indies, taking place at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Riding on Root’s hundred – his 25th in Tests – England reached 244/3 at stumps, with Root standing lonely in the middle.

Following the day’s play, Trescothick lauded Root’s valiant knock, saying, “(On Root) To have the discipline and the approach, it’s a real example for everyone else in the side. To get a hundred last week and repeat it again, it’s superb to watch. [Conditions] We expected it to do a bit early, there was spongy bounce throughout the day.”

Trescothick also enjoyed how Root and Daniel Lawrence forged a 144-run stand for the third wicket in a tricky condition in the Caribbean.

“Great day, really positive day for us. To be in this position, we are very happy where we are. We had a great platform to go from. To put the West Indies bowlers under pressure, it was a great partnership,” Trescothick added.

England, after opting to bat first, got off to a terrible start as they lost Zak Crawley in the fourth over of the innings, bowled by Jayden Seales. Alex Heels was then joined by Root and played a brief stint while adding 76 runs for the second wicket before Veerasammy Permaul dismissed him for 30.

Lawrence then came to the crease and built a magnificent partnership with Root, as the duo anchored the innings to get them past the 200-run mark. West Indies finally got a sigh of relief when Jason Holder dismissed Lawrence after scoring 91 runs with the last ball of the day.