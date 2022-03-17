WATCH | David Warner tries to fix Karachi pitch with ‘Thor Hammer,’ gets trolled by wife Candice

Today at 3:07 PM
David Warner tried to emulate Pat Cummins in fixing the pitch in Karachi with a hammer on Day 5 of the second Test match between Pakistan and Australia. The Pakistan Cricket Board’s social media handle shared a video of the moment, that also received a cheeky response from Warner’s wife Candice.
A video of Australia’s Test captain Pat Cummins went viral recently as he tried his hand at fixing the pitch at the National Stadium in Karachi during the second Test of the three-match series between Pakistan and Australia. Now the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took to social media to post a video of David Warner trying his hand with the hammer. With Pakistan at 380/4 in their second innings on Day 5, Warner was seen hammering the footmarks.
Taking to Twitter, the PCB captioned the video as, "The Thor hammer made another cameo today."
To entertain the fans, Warner's wife Candice retweeted the video and had a message for him. "I wish @davidwarner31 would do this a little bit more around the house!!" she wrote.
The video and Candice's reaction was well-received by fans across the world, with many showering the couple with love and support.
I wish @davidwarner31 would do this a little bit more around the house!! 🤣🤣 https://t.co/hFhdFGqPTA— Candice Warner (@CandiceWarner31) March 17, 2022
Chasing a target of an improbable 506 runs, Pakistan managed to pull off a remarkable draw in the second Test versus Australia, with Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan notching up centuries.
