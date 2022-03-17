WATCH | David Warner tries to fix Karachi pitch with ‘Thor Hammer,’ gets trolled by wife Candice

A video of Australia’s Test captain Pat Cummins went viral recently as he tried his hand at fixing the pitch at the National Stadium in Karachi during the second Test of the three-match series between Pakistan and Australia. Now the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took to social media to post a video of David Warner trying his hand with the hammer. With Pakistan at 380/4 in their second innings on Day 5, Warner was seen hammering the footmarks.