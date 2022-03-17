The 2022 Hundred Draft delayed to avoid clash with Shane Warne's funeral

Shane Warne's state funeral will be held in Melbourne on March 30; Warne passed away aged 52 earlier this month following a heart attack in Thailand. The 2022 Hundred draft, initially expected to take place on March 29, has now been pushed back to April 5 to avoid a clash with Warne's funeral.

The Hundred draft for the 2022 edition, scheduled to be conducted on March 29, has been delayed by a week due to its clash with Australia’s legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne’s state funeral.

Warne, the second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket history with 708 scalps in 145 matches, passed away at the age of 52 earlier this month following a heart attack on holiday in Thailand. His state funeral will be held in Melbourne on March 30, and because of that, the Hundred draft is now set to take place on April 5.

Warne was the head coach of London Spirit's men's side in the inaugural edition of The Hundred, in 2021, and was due to lead the team again in the upcoming edition.

"Shane was a much-loved part of The Hundred and played an important role in launching the competition as head coach of London Spirit's men's team,” a statement from The Hundred read. "He will be hugely missed by everyone involved in the competition."

Having finished bottom of the eight sides last season, Spirit will get the first pick in the Hundred Draft for the next edition. The second season of The Hundred will get underway on August 3, with reigning men's champions Southern Brave going up against Welsh Fire at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Due to women's cricket's involvement in the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, the women's Hundred will start a week later on August 11. The season will begin with 2021 winners Oval Invincibles taking on Northern Superchargers at The Kia Oval.

Although teams will still only be able to field three overseas players in their XI, the Men's and women's Hundred sides will also be able to select an additional fourth overseas player in a wildcard draft in June.

The 2022 Hundred Finals Day will be staged at Lord's on September 3.