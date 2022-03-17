Reports | Prithvi Shaw performs poorly on yo-yo test at NCA

As per a report filed by PTI, Delhi Capitals’ opener Prithvi Shaw has failed to achieve the desired fitness mark at the yo-yo test at National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. While a player has to touch the 16.5 mark in order to pass the test. Shaw even could not manage to score above 15.

According to a report by PTI, Mumbai captain and Delhi Capitals batter Prithvi Shaw has failed a yo-yo test at a fitness camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. The prescribed minimum score, decided by the Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI), on the yo-yo test is supposedly 16.5 for men cricketers, and the PTI report suggested that Shaw scored less than 15.

"These are just fitness updates. Obviously, it doesn't stop Prithvi from playing for Delhi Capitals in IPL," a BCCI source told PTI. "It's just a fitness parameter and not the be-all and end-all. He has played three Ranji matches back-to-back. Once you play three first-class games on the bounce, the fatigue can also affect your yo-yo score,” the source added.

From March 5 to March 14, Shaw was part of a group of players at a camp at the NCA, reported by ESPNcricinfo. The players had to undergo fitness tests at the end of the camp, before joining their respective franchises of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The fitness tests at the end of the camp would be used to record a baseline mark for each and every player ahead of a hectic season.

The report further added that Shaw’s fitness is one of the main reasons why he was not considered for selection in the senior team in recent months. Shaw last played for India on the Sri Lanka tour last year, under Shikhar Dhawan. He did travel to South Africa with India A, but was not included in the national side.

“If Prithvi is not being repeatedly considered, then perhaps his fitness standards aren’t up to the mark, as in what is expected of a Team India player,” the source told PTI.

Shaw was retained by Delhi Capitals before the IPL 2022 auctions. He will be opening the innings again for the franchise, but this time with a new partner, David Warner.