Ravichandran Ashwin opens about new MCC rules

India's veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin opened about the latest rule changes made by the MCC earlier this month. The controversial m=Mankading's name was changed to run out and the stigma behind a bowler running out the non-striker if he's caught out of his crease has been a topic of debate.

Ravichandran Ashwin's controversial Mankading incident, which happened during the IPL a few years back, had been a huge topic of debate. The incident had happened when Ravichandran Ashwin was playing for the Kings XI Punjab now known as Punjab Kings. He had run Jos Buttler out who was playing for Rajasthan Royals. The veteran Indian off-spinner opened up about the new changes that have been made by the MCC.

In a video shared by him on his YouTube channel, Ravichandran Ashwin said, “They mentioned the run-out at the non-striker's end tried by the bowler under the 'unfair play' category. Non-striker leaving the crease early is the actual unfair play in this whole scenario, not the bowler running them out”.

"Earlier, it was termed as a Mankad, named after our Indian cricket legend. But it has been changed now to run-out. They have destigmatized the entire concept and have termed it under run-out law. Bowler was earlier expected to give a warning when the batsmen leave the crease at the non-striker's end" Ashwin added.

Ravichandran Ashwin further said, “Now they have announced that what the non-striker is doing is only wrong and therefore, bowlers can actually run them out if the non-striker tries to leave the crease before the ball is delivered by the bowler.”

The right-arm off-spinner also had a message for bowlers and said, "Bowlers used to feel bad for doing this earlier wondering what our team batsmen will feel when we do that and what will the cricketing world think if we do that? So, thinking about these consequences, they used to not run them out.

“My dear fellow bowlers, please understand. The extra step the non-striker is taking might end up destroying your entire career. If the non-striker ends up on strike because of that extra step he is taking, he might smash a six. Whereas, the current striker might have gotten out. If you take a wicket, you will grow in your career, whereas, if you are smashed for a six, your career might go downwards. So, the impact is huge,” said Ravichandran Ashwin.

“So, bowlers should not have any second thoughts on running the non-striker out is my opinion. The MCC is very specific on the non-striker not taking that extra yard before the bowler delivers the ball. They are giving the allowance to the bowler. This is the significance of that rule.”