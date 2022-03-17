Ravi Shastri's support helped me after my father's passing away, says Mohammed Siraj

He added, "I couldn't figure what to do – should I have flown back home or stay here and fulfill dad's dream. Then I thought that had I gone back, I would have had to undergo quarantine there as well. So I thought it would be better to continue being in Australia and fulfill my father's dream. My dad's dream made me strong during that time. I totally was lost. Due to quarantine rules, being in one room was all we could do. But I still remember that it was what also made me tough and gave me the strength to deal with everything."