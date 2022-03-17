PAK vs AUS 2022 | Michael Vaughan picks Babar Azam ‘best all-round batter’ after Karachi Test

Babar Azam had impressed fans across the world with his 196-run knock against Australia in the fourth innings of the second Test against Australia in Karachi. Former England captain Michael Vaughan took note of Babar’s performance, labelling him ‘the best all-round batter’ in the world at present.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam further strengthened his case in the debate of the best 'all-round batter' in world cricket right now with a valiant 196-run knock against Australia in the fourth innings of the second Test match at National Stadium, Karachi. Though Babar was dismissed just four runs shy of his maiden double-hundred, by Nathan Lyon, the knock did help Pakistan a crucial draw against the tourists.

However, Babar's knock re-triggered the 'best batter' debate, with many calling him the finest batsman across formats at present. Though there are many who still feel Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are above all, former England captain-turned pundit Michael Vaughan has also given his verdict as well.

While taking to Twitter, Vaughan heaped ultimate praise on Babar, saying the Pakistani captain is the finest batter at the moment in all formats “without question”.

“Without question I think @babarazam258 is the best all-round Batter in the World right now .. Brilliant across all the formats .. #PAKvAUS ..”, Vaughan’s tweet read.

Since his tweet, Vaughan has been receiving different responses from fans across the world. Some do feel that the 'batting friendly' pitch of Karachi, which has been termed as a 'road' by many, made it quite easier for Babar to score runs. Also, there were many who echoed Vaughan's sentiments by putting Babar at the top position in all three formats.

With his magnificent 196-run knock, Babar went on to create a massive new record, becoming the captain with the most amount of runs scored in the fourth innings of a Test match. He surpassed Mike Atherton's tally of 185* runs to achieve the feat.