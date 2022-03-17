IPL 2022 | Dinesh Karthik recalls his chat with Virat Kohli that happened last year

Veteran Indian wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik will be donning the Royal Challenger Bangalore jersey this year in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Dinesh Karthik, who played for the Kolkata Knight Riders last year, was released by his former franchise and was bought by RCB after a bidding war with Chennai Super Kings at the mega auction. Earlier, it was also being speculated that Dinesh Karthik could be appointed skipper of the RCB but all the rumours were quashed after Faf Du Plessis was announced as their leader for the upcoming season.