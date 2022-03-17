IPL 2022 | Dinesh Karthik recalls his chat with Virat Kohli that happened last year

Today at 1:09 PM
Veteran Indian wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik recalled a chat that happened last year with the then Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli. Dinesh Karthik will play for the RCB this year after being released by Kolkata Knight Riders, and it will be interesting to see how he performs.
Veteran Indian wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik will be donning the Royal Challenger Bangalore jersey this year in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Dinesh Karthik, who played for the Kolkata Knight Riders last year, was released by his former franchise and was bought by RCB after a bidding war with Chennai Super Kings at the mega auction. Earlier, it was also being speculated that Dinesh Karthik could be appointed skipper of the RCB but all the rumours were quashed after Faf Du Plessis was announced as their leader for the upcoming season.
Dinesh Karthik was involved in a chat with RCB host Danish Sait when he revealed an interesting conversation that he had with Virat Kohli last year in England. Danish Sait asked Karthik if he had slipped a request to Virat Kohli to get him to the RCB to which he admitted that he had made the request.
Dinesh Karthik said, "Yeah, I slipped it into him and he said, "you might be talking to the wrong person, bro!".
He also talked about playing under Faf Du Plessis and said, “As a player, he is somebody who has maximised his potential and that's always a good sign for a leader because they will have a lot of empathy, they will understand what a cricketer might be going through. That's very important of a leader. I've also played against him,” said Karthik.
“When he was a leader of South Africa, I've seen that he's tactically very astute. He's somebody who knows his game very well. In IPL, at the end of the day, you need tactically very good captain. I think he is second-to-none. Leadership is about handling people and everybody will vouch for the fact that he's a terrific guy” Dinesh Karthik added.
