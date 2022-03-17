‘If it doesn’t happen, I am happy without any tension,’ Shikhar Dhawan on India’s call-up in future

Shikhar Dhawan is set for his new innings with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings in the 2022 season, starting from March 26. Dhawan has revealed that he is just focusing on doing well in the upcoming IPL 2022, and not thinking about a call-up from Team India in the future.

India’s left-handed opening batter Shikhar Dhawan is ready for his new innings with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings in the 2022 season, which is set to begin from March 26. Dhawan was bought by the Punjab-based franchise in the IPL 2022 auction for INR 8.25 crore.

In a recent interaction with ANI, Dhawan revealed that he is just focusing on doing well in the upcoming edition of the IPL, and not thinking too much about whether he will get a call-up from Team India in the future or not.

“I am practising hard, and focusing on my work and not thinking too much this time if I get a call back from Team India I would love to join but if it doesn’t happen then I am happy and without any tension,” Shikhar Dhawan told ANI.

In this IPL season, Dhawan will play for Punjab, and he is excited about his new role under the captaincy of Mayank Agarwal.

“I am looking very positive. Playing under Mayank will be good for me, we have a strong team all youngsters are very good and talented we hope we will do something big this time, also if get chance to open with Mayank then it will be so good for me because it will be a big responsibility and I am ready to handle it,” Dhawan added.

Further, Dhawan also came up with a big announcement outside cricket as he introduced his NGO named ‘Sikhar Dhawan Foundation’, saying it will work for kids and animals.

“We introduce this NGO with a wide vision as we will take care of kids, malnutrition, poor, animals and will also help the people with food. We will help out every walk of society at the initial stage. We will cover Delhi and NCR and soon we will expand it across the country. Needy people can contact us through our website,” Dhawan signed off.

The forthcoming IPL 2022 will begin from March 26 and will run till May 29. The league stage of the tournament will be hosted in Maharashtra with three different venues in Mumbai and one in Pune. A total of 70 matches will be played between ten franchises, with Mumbai hosting 55 and Pune hosting 15 fixtures.