IND vs SL 2022 | Rohit Sharma can become a better Test captain than Virat Kohli, says Wasim Jaffer

Today at 9:30 AM
Rohit Sharma has started his full-time captaincy stint for Indian Test team impressively winning the Test series against Sri Lanka with a clean sweep. Rohit has been delivering impressive results with his leadership after taking over the responsibility from Virat Kohli as full-time skipper.
Rohit Sharma has been an impressive leader in the IPL and he was also handed the captaincy of the national team after Virat Kohli stepped down from the responsibility. He made an impressive start to his Test captaincy as the team won against Sri Lanka by a clean sweep in a two-match series. Earlier, the team notched similar results against New Zealand and West Indies in limited-overs. Rohit has been delivering good results since he has become full-time captain of the national team and several former cricketers have praised his tactics.
Wasim Jaffer is the new name to join the bandwagon and he thinks that Rohit will be a better captain than Kohli.
"Rohit Sharma can become a better Test captain than Virat Kohli. Don't know how many Tests he will captain, but tactically I feel he is one of the best captains and we are seeing the results of how they have whitewashed each series. It feels like the captaincy has come in the hands of the right captain," said the former cricketer during an interaction with ESPNCricinfo.
The Indian team also achieved a Asian record with the unbeaten run of the team under leadership of Rohit. India lost none in their 15-match home season, getting a win percentage of 93.7. It is the highest win percentage ever recorded by a side while playing at home (minimum 10 matches). The next best is also by Team India for 2008/09 season that won eight of their 11 matches registering a win percentage of 72.7.
