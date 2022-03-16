IND vs SL 2022 | Rohit Sharma can become a better Test captain than Virat Kohli, says Wasim Jaffer

Rohit Sharma has been an impressive leader in the IPL and he was also handed the captaincy of the national team after Virat Kohli stepped down from the responsibility. He made an impressive start to his Test captaincy as the team won against Sri Lanka by a clean sweep in a two-match series. Earlier, the team notched similar results against New Zealand and West Indies in limited-overs. Rohit has been delivering good results since he has become full-time captain of the national team and several former cricketers have praised his tactics.