Reports: South Africa Test players to choose Indian Premier League over Bangladesh Tests

Today at 10:20 AM
According to a report by ESPNcricinfo the red-ball specialist of the South African team might prefer the Indian Premier League over the upcoming series against Bangladesh. South Africa are all set to play two Tests and three ODIs against Bangladesh from March 18 to April 11 in a home series.
South Africa are scheduled to host Bangladesh for two Tests and three ODIs. The series will be played from March 18 to April 11. Indian Premier League starts from 26 March and the scheduling of the tournament will clash with the Test series. As per a report by ESPNcricinfo, South Africa might have to field a weakened squad in red-ball matches as the Test players have decided to prefer IPL over the series.
The report says that the decision to prefer the cash-rich league was unanimous. Cricket South Africa (CSA) had allowed the players to choose either of the IPL or Tests against Bangladesh. CSA usually provide players with NOCs to participate in the IPL and they don’t organize the fixtures during that window. However, this time it is different as IPL has been expanded with 10 teams and there is Bangladesh series at the same time.
"The original agreement with the BCCI was that we would release our players for the IPL. But the IPL window has gotten bigger, and our agreement remains the same," an insider told ESPNcricinfo.
Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi are contracted to the Punjab Kings and the Delhi Capitals, respectively. Marco Jansen is set to play for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Anrich Nortje will miss the Bangladesh Tests due to injury and there is also uncertainty over his participation in the IPL. This means that South Africa will play with the absence of their frontline pacers.
The report further adds that all the Test specialists will have a meeting with Mark Boucher, the head coach. Efforts will be made to convince the players to pritorise Tests and will be persuaded to stay but they are more likely to continue in the IPL.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.