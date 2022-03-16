IPL 2022 | There is no point in taking pressure of the price tag, opines Rahul Tewatia

"My point of view is that, what is the point of taking pressure about these things? The team is showing belief in you and that is why they are ready to spend that kind of money on you. I don’t feel the pressure and it is just a case of trying to repay their faith. I just want to fulfill the role for which I was taken in the team and just work hard," Tewatia said in a media interaction, as quoted by the New Indian Express.