IPL 2022 | There is no point in taking pressure of the price tag, opines Rahul Tewatia

IPL 2022 is scheduled to start from March 26 and the teams will play with a changed playing XI from last season. Rahul Tewatia has been bought by Gujarat Titans and he is of the opinion that there is no point in taking pressure of the price tag and it’s just about repaying the faith of franchise.
The new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to commence on March 26. The tournament will be played with 10 participant teams as Lucknow and Gujarat are the two new franchises entering the roster. Both franchises have added some international and Indian star players to their squad in the mega auction. The season will start with the opening match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.
Gujarat Titans have signed all-rounder Rahul Tewatia for Rs 9 Crore in the mega auction. Ahead of the season, Tewatia has shared that he is not concerned with price tag.
"My point of view is that, what is the point of taking pressure about these things? The team is showing belief in you and that is why they are ready to spend that kind of money on you. I don’t feel the pressure and it is just a case of trying to repay their faith. I just want to fulfill the role for which I was taken in the team and just work hard," Tewatia said in a media interaction, as quoted by the New Indian Express.
Gujarat Titans will start their season with the game against Lucknow Super Giants on March 28 at Wankhede Stadium. Tewatia will have to showcase his all-round skills to guide his team to the trophy. He said that his role will be very crucial in the team as an all-rounder.
".. the role of an all-rounder is important and it is there in every team, the one who bat at 6-7-8 their role is very important, that they have less time and more opportunity to make an impact. It is an important role and we can put the team in a good position," he stated.
"If we bat first, we try to finish well and if we are chasing, we will try and see how we can get over the finish line, and we will prepare accordingly.”
