IPL 2022 | Delighted that I was bought back by Rajasthan Royals, says Riyan Parag

IPL 2022 is set to start on March 26 and the season opener will feature a game between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag expressed his joy on being bought back by franchise in mega auction for Rs 3.80 Crore beating Gujarat Titan in a bidding war.

There is high anticipation amongst the IPL teams for the upcoming season will feature ten participant teams in their roster. Rajasthan Royals’ young all-rounder Riyan Parag is set to take part in his fourth season of the tournament. He was bought for Rs 3.80 Crore in the mega auction by the franchise. He has played 30 IPL games and will play an important role for his team. Parag expressed that he is happy to be bought back by Rajasthan Royals in the auction.

"I started my IPL journey at the Royals, and I'm delighted that I was bought back. I know there were four teams involved in the bidding and it was nice to see that because that means I've been doing something right,” Riyan said in an official statement.

“But I was always rooting to come back here. Why this team means so much to me is because of the very family vibe, where everyone takes care of you, everyone is very friendly and approachable. It's just a very positive set-up which can help you develop and excel, and that is what I intend to do.”

Riyan has registered scores of 88, 56, 91, 5, 48, 5 in the last three first-class games and picked seven wickets. He admitted that the domestic season has been average for him so far with the standards he’s set for himself.

"I recently played the Ranji Trophy, and even if I like missed a few 100s, I think I was in good nick and was batting well. In terms of bowling too, I got my first five-fer. So yes, there is still huge scope for improvement. The focus now is on prepping up for the IPL as I've played less white-ball cricket in the last month or so, but a few sessions of good practice should help in preparing," he revealed.

Riyan will share the dressing room with R Ashwin for the upcoming season. He revealed that he would like to pick the brains of Ashwin to learn some things about spin bowling.

"That will definitely be Ashwin. If not the best ever, he's like one of the best off-spinners going around in the world, and I'll definitely try to carry a red ball with me in the tournament so that I can get a few tips,” he stated.

"But even with the white ball, I think if I can pick his brains on the varieties and all the mysteries, I think my white-ball bowling is going to be much better after the season.”