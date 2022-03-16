IPL 2022 | Delhi Capitals appoint Shane Watson as the new assistant coach

IPL 2022 is set to commence from 26 march and the teams are strengthening their coaching staff ahead of tournament. In a recent development, Delhi Capitals have appointed Shane Watson as the new assistant coach ahead of the upcoming season and will play against Mumbai Indians in their season opener.

He will join the coaching staff comprising Ricky Ponting (head coach), Pravin Amre (assistant coach), Ajit Agarkar (assistant coach) and James Hopes (bowling coach). Watson shared his excitement to work as assistant coach.

“The IPL, the best T20 tournament in the world. I’ve got incredible memories as a player, first of all with Rajasthan Royals winning it in 2008, led by the incredible man Shane Warne, RCB and then CSK.

“I’ve got incredible memories as a player, and now coaching opportunities. It’s come to be able to work under the great Ricky Ponting. He was an amazing leader as a captain, and now to be able to coach under him. He is one of the best coaches in the world now,” Watson said.

Delhi Capitals have roped in big names like David Warner, Prithvi Shaw and Anrich Nortje in the mega auction. They will look forward to win the title under the leadership of Rishabh Pant, Watson said that he is super excited to help the franchise win their first title.

“With Delhi Capitals, they got great squad, now is the time to win their first title. I am super pumped to get over there, work with the boys, help them out as much as I can and hopefully, we can win the first title. Can’t wait to get over there,” he stated.