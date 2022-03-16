ICC Women's World Cup 2022 | Jhulan Goswami creates history by becoming first women's bowler to take 250 wickets

India's veteran fast-bowler Jhulan Goswami on Wednesday became the first bowler in the history of Women's One Day International cricket to take 250 wickets. Jhulan Goswami is one of the best pacers in the Indian line-up and has often delivered for the team when they need it most by taking wickets.

Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami became the first fast bowler in the history of Women's One Day International (ODI) cricket to take 250 wickets. Jhulan Goswami achieved the historic feat after dismissing English batter Tammy Beaumont on 1 in India's world cup match against England. The veteran pacer achieved this milestone while playing her 199th ODI game at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Jhulan Goswami is also the only bowler ever to have over 200 wickets in ODIs. Former Australian cricketer Cathryn Fitzpatrick with 180 wickets is the second-highest wicket-taker in Women's ODI cricket. The veteran Indian pacer is playing her 5th World Cup which is another massive feat on its own. Earlier, the right-arm pacer had achieved another milestone against India's World cup game against West Indies. Jhulan Goswami became the highest wicket-taker in World Cups after dismissing Anissa Mohammed leaving Australian cricketer Lyn Fullston's 34-year-old record behind in the process. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc) Follow us on Facebook here Stay connected with us on Twitter here Like and share our Instagram page here