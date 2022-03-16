ICC Test Rankings | Virat Kohli slips to 9th spot; Jasprit Bumrah jumps by 6

Today at 3:03 PM
Former Indian captain Virat Kohli slipped in the recently released ICC Test Rankings for batters after a dismal show with the bat in the recently concluded series against Sri Lanka. Indian fast bowler Japsrit Bumrah made giant strides in the test rankings of bowlers climbing up to the 4th spot.
Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli tumbled down in the recently released ICC's Test Rankings for batters. Virat Kohli slipped from the 5th spot to the 9th position after a poor Test series against Sri Lanka earlier this month. The right-handed batter who has not been amongst the runs is struggling to find form as he looks to score his 71st century. However, Jasprit Bumrah climbed by six spots in the rankings for bowlers after consistent performances throughout the series.
Jasprit Bumrah is at the 4th spot in the ICC's Test Rankings for bowlers as he jumped six positions to break into the top 5. Mohammed Shami also moved up by one position pushing Ravindra Jadeja down to the 17th spot.
West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder also reclaimed the top spot for being the number all-rounder in Test cricket by removing Ravindra Jadeja. The Indian all-rounder had dethroned Jason Holder earlier in the month after his stellar showing in the first Test match against Sri Lanka with both bat and ball.
Indian batter Shreyas Iyer too moved up the rankings after his consistent performances in the Test matches against Sri Lanka. Iyer is now at the 37th position after moving up by 40 spots.
Pat Cummins and Marnus Labushagne continue to lead the charts for the top-ranked bowler and batter respectively. Rohit Sharma (6) and Rishabh Pant (10) are the only other two batters who make it to the top 10 of the list.
Ravichandran Ashwin with 850 points is at the second spot in the rankings.
