ICC Test Rankings | Virat Kohli slips to 9th spot; Jasprit Bumrah jumps by 6

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli tumbled down in the recently released ICC's Test Rankings for batters. Virat Kohli slipped from the 5th spot to the 9th position after a poor Test series against Sri Lanka earlier this month. The right-handed batter who has not been amongst the runs is struggling to find form as he looks to score his 71st century. However, Jasprit Bumrah climbed by six spots in the rankings for bowlers after consistent performances throughout the series.