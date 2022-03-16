'He is batting too cautiously', says Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma

Today at 1:58 PM
Former Indian captain Virat Kohli's form has been an ongoing debate for quite some time now. Virat Kohli has been unable to score a century in over two years and it looks like the pressure of a century has started playing on his mind which is why Rajkumar Sharma wants him to practice at the academy.
Virat Kohli's form in all formats of the game has been a cause of concern for the former India captain. The right-handed batter last scored a century against Bangladesh in the pink-ball Test match which took place at the Eden Gardens. Since then, Virat Kohli has been unable to get a big score under his belt although he never looks troubled whenever he is at the crease. He dominates the bowlers from the moment he takes guard but fails in converting a good start into a big knock.
Rajkumar Sharma who has been Virat Kohli's childhood coach talked about his batting. The wait for Virat Kohli's 71st century has been a long one. Kohli failed to make an impact in the recently concluded Test series against Sri Lanka as his century drought continues.
During an interview with the Kheelneeti podcast, Rajkumar Sharma said, "Virat will need to come back to his basics. I would definitely want him to come back to the academy. I was thinking about this from yesterday and I am going to talk to him. The kind of confidence that he gets batting in the academy, he needs it".
Rajkumar Sharma feels Virat Kohli should be batting more freely as it will help him on difficult pitches.
"He is batting really well but unfortunately, he is batting too cautiously. If starts to bat a bit more freely, like he has his entire career then soon he will be back to his best. On such wickets, you need to take more chances like Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer did" said Rajkumar Sharma.
