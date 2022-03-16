'He is batting too cautiously', says Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma

Virat Kohli's form in all formats of the game has been a cause of concern for the former India captain. The right-handed batter last scored a century against Bangladesh in the pink-ball Test match which took place at the Eden Gardens. Since then, Virat Kohli has been unable to get a big score under his belt although he never looks troubled whenever he is at the crease. He dominates the bowlers from the moment he takes guard but fails in converting a good start into a big knock.